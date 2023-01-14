SS Rajamouli clarifies old comment about Hrithik Roshan being ‘nothing’ in front of Prabhas: ‘My choice of words was wrong’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently busy promoting his film RRR in the run-up to the Oscars. The filmmaker, who has spent several weeks in the US participating in the awards campaign for the film, recently clarified a comment that he made about Hrithik Roshan in 2009. At a press event, he had compared the Bollywood star unfavourably to the Telugu star Prabhas.

In the recent video shared by Reuters, via ANI, Rajamouli was asked about the controversial comment. He said, “It was long, long back — I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him, I respect him a lot. It is long back.”

The video surfaced on Reddit, where many users praised Rajamouli for being humble and acknowledging his mistake. Rajamouli made his original comment at a press event for filmmaker Meher Ramesh’s film Billa. Rajamouli, who directed Prabhas in blockbuster franchise Baahubali, had said, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood level.”

Rajamouli’s film RRR recently won a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. Rajamouli, along with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was present at the award ceremony along with their respective spouses.