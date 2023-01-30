scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Pathaan: Miscreants create ruckus outside a theatre in Mumbai

The miscreants created ruckus outside a movie theatre in Mumbai's Mira Road by damaging posters of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.

Pathaan filmPathaan movie is rewriting the box office records in India. (Photo: yrf/Twitter)
Pathaan: Miscreants create ruckus outside a theatre in Mumbai
Miscreants created a ruckus outside a cinema hall where Shah Rukh Khan‘s film Pathaan was being screened on Sunday. While they couldn’t reach inside the movie theatre in Mumbai’s Mira Road due to security, they created a ruckus outside by damaging posters. Carrying saffron flags, they allegedly chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The film, meanwhile, is ruling the box office. Pathaan has been in cinemas for 4 days and, so far, the film has collected approximately INR 429 crore (gross worldwide). The film collected INR 265 crore domestically while INR 164 crore from overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Day 5 closed at approximately INR 60-62 crore (early trends).

Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and SRK’s global fanbase has warmly embraced the actor’s first release in four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats — the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over Rs 300 crore gross on its opening weekend.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 08:51 IST
