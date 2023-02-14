Shah Rukh Khan roots for Aamir Khan, calls Deepika Padukone ‘warm and beautiful’ and reacts to that viral Sharon Stone gesture

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently interacted with fans on Twitter via an #AskSRK session. As usual, several fans ended up asking the actor about other celebrities. Right from Hollywood star Sharon Stone to new action star Tiger Shroff, SRK replied in his trademark witty fashion to the queries.

When a fan asked about how he can convince his family to like Shah Rukh instead of their favourite Aamir Khan, SRK approved his family’s choice and wrote, “And rightly so…Aamir is awesome!” Another Twitter user asked him to comment about his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone, to which he sweetly responded: “Deepika is love and too warm and beautiful.”

And rightly so…Aamir is awesome! https://t.co/Sp4lr2OrZH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

A fan also asked about Sharon Stone’s viral open-mouthed reaction upon realising Shah Rukh Khan was seated next to her at the Red Sea Film Festival. And Shah Rukh very humbly replied, “Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!!” After her reaction went viral, Stone opened up about her fascination with SRK during a media interaction. “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like…,” Stone said as she recreated her gesture for the audience.

Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!! https://t.co/QZV1Tdfy2d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

SRK also referenced Tiger Shroff in a tweet as someone spoke about his abs, and called the actor ‘his baby.’

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created history by becoming the highest grossing Hindi film till date, as it has inched close to the Rs 480 crore mark. The film has grossed over Rs 950 crore worldwide.