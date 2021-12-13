Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s on-screen son Jibraan Khan celebrates 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch

Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is turning 20 years old tomorrow. And to mark the occasion, celebrities and fans have been sharing videos and messages on social media.

Recently, actor Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in the movie, took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself enacting a dialogue that he and SRK had said in K3G.

Remember that sequence from the Dharma movie where SRK’s character’s son is nervous about going up the stage. But then he later says a couple of lines about remembering his parents and taking strength from them before a big thing? Yes, that scene when SRK realises that Hrithik Roshan is actually his younger brother who has grown up to be quite the looker.

Jibraan mouthed those very dialogues in front of a TV screen that was playing that scene at the time. His post caption read, “Agar zindagi mein kuch haasil karna ho, kuch paana ho….toh always go back and re-watch #K3G! This film is where I fell in love with the camera & thank you to @karanjohar and the entire cast and crew for letting this lil Krish have such a ‘chill pill’ time on set! #20YearsOfK3G @dharmamovies.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released on December 14 in 2001 and featured a starry cast that included names like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor among others.