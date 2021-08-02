scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 02, 2021
Must Read

Shah Rukh Khan is charismatic, ferocious in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's photo in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar looks worth the wait.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 2, 2021 6:12:30 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan poses for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to feature on ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, and his photo is worth the wait. Shah Rukh redefines intensity and ferocity in the black-and-white close-up photo. The picture shows SRK flaunting his bulked up biceps – most probably for his upcoming actioner Pathan – and gelled hair while staring at the camera.

“Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar @iamsrk,” Dabboo Ratnani wrote alongside the photo. Before Shah Rukh, Ratnani unveiled 2021 calendar shots of stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan replies to man who asks if he is unemployed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

uA post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actioner is being directed by Sidharth Anand of WAR fame. Pathan is Shah Rukh’s first film since his last screen outing Zero in December 2018.

SRK is also expected to star in Tamil director Atlee’s next, alongside Nayanthara. Rumours suggest that the film’s team has started the pre-production.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Alfia Jafry haldi
Rhea Chakraborty attends haldi ceremony of Rumi Jafry’s daughter Alfia

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 02: Latest News

Advertisement