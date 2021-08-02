Shah Rukh Khan is charismatic, ferocious in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photo

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to feature on ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, and his photo is worth the wait. Shah Rukh redefines intensity and ferocity in the black-and-white close-up photo. The picture shows SRK flaunting his bulked up biceps – most probably for his upcoming actioner Pathan – and gelled hair while staring at the camera.

“Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar @iamsrk,” Dabboo Ratnani wrote alongside the photo. Before Shah Rukh, Ratnani unveiled 2021 calendar shots of stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan replies to man who asks if he is unemployed

View this post on Instagram uA post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actioner is being directed by Sidharth Anand of WAR fame. Pathan is Shah Rukh’s first film since his last screen outing Zero in December 2018.

SRK is also expected to star in Tamil director Atlee’s next, alongside Nayanthara. Rumours suggest that the film’s team has started the pre-production.