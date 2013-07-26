SRK,Deepika’s Chennai Express costumes to be auctioned for charity

Bollywood superstar SRK and Deepika Padukone are going to do their bit for charity. According to reports,the Chennai Express team is planning to auction some of the clothes worn by the two stars in the movie and extend the proceedings to charity.

The auction will take place just before the release of the film.

King Khan is sporting denim jackets and supercool aviators,while Deepika is a traditional south Indian beauty in her heavily embroidered Kanjeevaram saris in the movie.

Looks like team Chennai Express will leave no stone unturned to reach out to the masses before the release.

After a long wait of six years the Om Shanti Om pair are making a come back in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy Chennai Express.

The forthcoming film which has already created a buzz has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under her production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will now be releasing on August 9,that is Eid.

