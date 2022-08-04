scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

After Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja join Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: ‘An overwhelming and humbling experience’

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year on February 10. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 8:11:45 pm
arjit taneja sriti jhaArjit Taneja and Sriti Jha with Karan Johar. (Photo: Arjit Taneja/Instagram)

After TV stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have joined the cast of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. All of them will be seen in cameo appearances in the film which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Arjit took to social media to share the news and a handwritten note from KJo. He wrote on Instagram, “Can’t help but Flaunt this. Just 14 hours of being directed by this Legend. It has been an overwhelming and humbling experience to say the least. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies for making us a small part of this blockbuster in the making and to the whole team for being so generous. All the very best to all of you ❤️🙌 🧿 #Gratitude 🫶”

Also read |Karan Johar thanks Dharmendra for being a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, actor says ‘will miss this unit’

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha were seen together in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja)

The ‘Thank you note’ by Karan Johar had him welcome Arjit to the Dharma family. It read, “Dearest Arjit, Thank you for being a part of my film. Welcome again to the Dharma family. All my love, Karan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Also read |The world of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is very similar to KKHH: Karan Johar

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year on February 10.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 08:11:05 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port
ICYMI

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port

Premium
How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘spa time’ on her trip to Rishikesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement