After Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja join Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: ‘An overwhelming and humbling experience’

After TV stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have joined the cast of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. All of them will be seen in cameo appearances in the film which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Arjit took to social media to share the news and a handwritten note from KJo. He wrote on Instagram, “Can’t help but Flaunt this. Just 14 hours of being directed by this Legend. It has been an overwhelming and humbling experience to say the least. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies for making us a small part of this blockbuster in the making and to the whole team for being so generous. All the very best to all of you ❤️🙌 🧿 #Gratitude 🫶”

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha were seen together in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The ‘Thank you note’ by Karan Johar had him welcome Arjit to the Dharma family. It read, “Dearest Arjit, Thank you for being a part of my film. Welcome again to the Dharma family. All my love, Karan.”

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year on February 10.