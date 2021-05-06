Actor Sriprada dies due to Covid-19 complications

Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Sriprada has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl told The Times of India, “The second wave of covid has taken too many precious lives. What has already been written in the media about the people who have passed away don’t need to reiterate but yes Sripada was a senior member of our fraternity.”

Amit further told the publication, “She has done incredible work down South and as well as in Hindi cinema. It is very unfortunate that we have lost a very senior actress. We pray that her soul rests in peace. We also pray that the second wave of the pandemic doesn’t snatch too many precious lives especially from our trade.”

Sriprada worked with Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan in the 2015 film Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar. She worked in a few south films and television shows as well.

Some of the popular films that she featured in include Batwara, Dharam Sankat, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Reshma, among others.