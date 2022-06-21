scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Srijit Mukherji on dark humour in Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga: 'Wanted to have a bigger reach…'

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 9:26:39 pm
SherdilSrijit Mukherji's Sherdil will release this Friday. (Photo: YouTube)

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji on Tuesday said he adapted a satirical tone to his upcoming film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga as he believes dark humour engages viewers in a better way.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, the film is inspired by true events from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where people used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on and then claim compensation from the administration.

Mukherji, known for  movies like Autograph, Jaatishwar, Chotushkone, Rajkahini and Gumnaami, said he was “shocked and stunned” by the stories of the poor villagers.

Also Read |Gulzar on KK’s last recorded song Dhoop Paani from Sherdil: ‘Like he came to say goodbye’

“I was shocked and stunned by these incidents because there are people who can go to such extreme lengths for the survival of their families,” the filmmaker said at the film’s promotional event here.

Srijit Mukherji, 45, said the original story was quite “tragic and morbid”, hence he decided to make the film as a satire. “A story can be presented in many ways. It can be said in a serious or a humorous way. We felt that if the story is told in a dark humorous way, then it would have a bigger reach,” Mukherji added.

The filmmaker said he cast Pankaj Tripathi, the versatile actor known for his work on movies like Stree, Gurgaon, Ludo and web series Mirzapur, as he wanted someone who represents the common man. “I wanted someone who is connected to the soil and is the face of the common man. I have been impressed by Pankaj’s range as an actor. It’s phenomenal,” the director said.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. The film is scheduled to be released this Friday.

