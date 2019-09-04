Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor unveil Sridevi’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday unveiled the wax figure of legendary Bollywood star Sridevi. The statue was unveiled by late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Kapoor had earlier shared news of Sridevi’s Madam Tussauds wax figure on his social media accounts.

Boney Kapoor had tweeted, “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever.”

The wax figure is modelled on Sridevi’s iconic number “Hawa Hawai” from Boney Kapoor’s production venture Mr India. The family posed alongside Sridevi’s statue post the inauguration.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning.