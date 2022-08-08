Sridevi warned Janhvi Kapoor against joining Bollywood: ‘You get hurt too much’

August 8, 2022 4:54:17 pm
Actor Janhvi Kapoor says her superstar mother, Sridevi had apprehension about her joining movies because she felt her daughter was too “naive and soft-hearted” to be in an industry which could be quite ruthless.
Janhvi Kapoor made her big screen debut with Dhadak in July 2018, five months after Sridevi passed away in Dubai. In a recent interview with ET Times, Janhvi opened up about her first conversation with her mother, where she told her about her acting dreams.
Janhvi said her mother’s instant response was “don’t get into it”, as she felt she had worked hard for decades so that her children could enjoy a comfortable life- which the film industry can never provide.
View this post on Instagram
According to Janhvi, who was 21 when Sridevi passed away, her mother wondered why did she want to put herself through the challenges of the industry as she believed Janhvi could easily get carried away, get hurt a lot and didn’t want her to adapt to the toughness of the profession.
Janhvi Kapoor said when she insisted that she was sure about her acting ambitions, Sridevi understood, but not without warning her about the workings of the industry and how she would have to fight out the brutal comparisons with the star to make space for herself.
Janhvi said she knew being pitted against her mother’s stellar career of more than five decades would be challenging but she was also aware that if she didn’t become an actor, she would be sad her entire life.
Since her debut in 2018, Janhvi has starred in projects like Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and her latest release, Good Luck Jerry.
Her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, is also set to maker her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s live-action musical The Archies. The Netflix movie also marks screen debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi has a packed slate of films, with projects like Milli, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal lined up for release. While Milli is produced by her father, Boney Kapoor, Mr And Mrs Mahi will see her reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the Karan Johar production.
She recently also wrapped the shoot of Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced in 1991 Arms Act case, gets bail
Adani Ports Q1 net profit drops 17% to Rs 1,091.56 crore
Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva unlocks his powers in ‘fiery’ devotional number. Watch
Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling: Shefali Shah
IIT-Madras records highest number of placements, Rs 21.48 lakh per annum average salary offer
Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh, her character Preeti: ‘For me, it’s a love story..’
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-faced
Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan: ‘South filmmakers are very connected to audiences’
Pune this week: Musical journey; struggles of common villagers and remembering Tagore
‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
Russo brothers: ‘The Indian film industry is so vibrant, it rivals Hollywood’