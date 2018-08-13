Have you seen these photos of Sridevi, Navya Nanda and Sonam Kapoor?

These photos of Sridevi, Navya Nanda and Sonam Kapoor on social media cannot be missed today. These photos of Sridevi, Navya Nanda and Sonam Kapoor on social media cannot be missed today.

It is Sridevi’s birth anniversary and thus many of her friends and family members shared photos of the late actor. Other actors who shared photos on social media are Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ekta Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia among others. Scroll to see photos.

Sharing this photo, Sridevi’s good friend Manish Malhotra wrote. “I Truly Miss You Very Much ♥️.” Sharing this photo, Sridevi’s good friend Manish Malhotra wrote. “I Truly Miss You Very Much ♥️.”

Manish Malhotra shared a few more photos of Sridevi. Manish Malhotra shared a few more photos of Sridevi.

“A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds….,” wrote Anil Kapoor along with the photo. “A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds….,” wrote Anil Kapoor along with the photo.

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a photo of herself with late Sridevi. Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a photo of herself with late Sridevi.

Karan Johar shared a photo of Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Nanda. “When a supremely talented designer and a fashion forward force collaborate the result is magical and beyond chic! @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan bring the new label in town MxS f/w 2018. @mxsworld ! PS.. don’t miss the teenage fashionista in the frame! #navyananda ! 😘❤️❤️,” read the caption. Karan Johar shared a photo of Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Nanda. “When a supremely talented designer and a fashion forward force collaborate the result is magical and beyond chic! @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan bring the new label in town MxS f/w 2018. @mxsworld ! PS.. don’t miss the teenage fashionista in the frame! #navyananda ! 😘❤️❤️,” read the caption.

Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan shared this photo from the trailer launch. Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan shared this photo from the trailer launch.

Sanjay Kapoor shared these photos today. Sanjay Kapoor shared these photos today.

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo. “Sweet sixteen,” read the caption.

Ankita Konwar and husband Milind Usha Soman are back in Mumbai. Sharing this selfie, Ankita wrote, “Finally home! #forever #him #theultrahusband #nofilterneeded” Ankita Konwar and husband Milind Usha Soman are back in Mumbai. Sharing this selfie, Ankita wrote, “Finally home! #forever #him #theultrahusband #nofilterneeded”

“Taking tips from the gang on creating the new age mean girl! #komolika #fromtheformertothelatter,” wrote Ekta Kapoor with this photo. “Taking tips from the gang on creating the new age mean girl! #komolika #fromtheformertothelatter,” wrote Ekta Kapoor with this photo.

Urvashi Dholakia also shared this click from the get together. Urvashi Dholakia also shared this click from the get together.

It is actor Kamya Panjabi’s birthday today. It is actor Kamya Panjabi’s birthday today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd