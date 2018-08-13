Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Have you seen these photos of Sridevi, Navya Nanda and Sonam Kapoor?

While Manish Malhotra and Anil Kapoor shared photos of Sridevi on her birth anniversary, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ekta Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia among others too posted photos on social media today.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 13, 2018 6:35:16 pm
It is Sridevi’s birth anniversary and thus many of her friends and family members shared photos of the late actor. Other actors who shared photos on social media are Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ekta Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia among others. Scroll to see photos.

Manish Malhotra, sridevi Sharing this photo, Sridevi’s good friend Manish Malhotra wrote. “I Truly Miss You Very Much ♥️.” sridevi photos Manish Malhotra shared a few more photos of Sridevi. sridevi, anil kapoor “A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds….,” wrote Anil Kapoor along with the photo. sunita kapoor, sridevi Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a photo of herself with late Sridevi. Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda Karan Johar shared a photo of Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Nanda. “When a supremely talented designer and a fashion forward force collaborate the result is magical and beyond chic! @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan bring the new label in town MxS f/w 2018. @mxsworld ! PS.. don’t miss the teenage fashionista in the frame! #navyananda ! 😘❤️❤️,” read the caption. varun, anushka Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan shared this photo from the trailer launch. Sanjay Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor shared these photos today. sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo. “Sweet sixteen,” read the caption. Ankita Konwar, Milind Usha Soman Ankita Konwar and husband Milind Usha Soman are back in Mumbai. Sharing this selfie, Ankita wrote, “Finally home! #forever #him #theultrahusband #nofilterneeded” ekta kapoor “Taking tips from the gang on creating the new age mean girl! #komolika #fromtheformertothelatter,” wrote Ekta Kapoor with this photo. Urvashi Dholakia photo Urvashi Dholakia also shared this click from the get together. kamya punjabi It is actor Kamya Panjabi’s birthday today.

