Sridevi kisses Boney Kapoor in unseen pic, he recalls their love story: ‘Shy, introvert… and when she fell in love’

It’s been five years since the death of legendary actress Sridevi. On her fifth death anniversary, Sridevi’s husband and film producer Boney Kapoor took to his social media platforms to remember the “shy, introvert” female superstar.

Taking to Instagram, Boney Kapoor shared a bunch of unseen pictures with his wife and wrote, “Just expressing,” as he shared an old picture of Sridevi kissing him and the two of them sharing a happy moment together.

Boney’s Instagram is flooded with his tributes to the late actor. Earlier today, Boney shared a video of himself recalling his first meeting with Sridevi.

In the video Boney recalls how it was love at first sight for him when he saw Sridevi in one of her Tamil films. He says, “It happened the first time I saw her on screen, it was probably in the late seventies, when I saw one of her Tamil films. I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film. We were planning to make a film with Rishi Kapoor in those days. I had bought the rights of a film.” Boney then revealed that even before Rishi read the film’s script, Boney had taken off to Chennai to meet Sridevi to get her to sign the film as the female lead, but he couldn’t meet her because se was in Singapore shooting another film. “She was always on my mind,” he says.

Boney also shared that how his first meeting with Sridevi was like a dream come true. He said, “I went up to her set, met her. When I met her, it was almost like a dream come true… She is an introvert and doesn’t communicate very easily with strangers, and I was a stranger at that point of time. The few words that she spoke in broken Hindi and broken English, they touched me and moved me. I got more curious to know her.”

Boney also shared a picture of Sridevi on his Instagram story. In the picture, the late actor is seen kissing him. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Shy, introvert…. and when she fell in love ☺️.”

Boney has shared several anecdotes from his life with Sridevi. He often shares pictures of his late wife on Instagram. A couple of days ago, actor Janhvi Kapoor too posted a tribute to her mom and remembered her. Sharing a picture with Sridevi, Janhvi had written, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you. ❤️.”

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. The star breathed her last in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai, with the autopsy report stating ‘accidental drowning’ as the cause of her death.