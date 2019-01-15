Sridevi Bungalow teaser: The Priya Prakash Varrier film tries to exploit late Sridevi’s name

Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation in 2018 after her ‘wink’ became the subject of memes but the actor has chosen to make her Hindi film debut with a film called Sridevi Bungalow.

Advertising

The teaser of the film is out and it looks like a distasteful attempt at recreating the life of the iconic star. In the teaser, we see Priya playing an actress named Sridevi who leads a successful but lonely life. The end of the teaser has a shot of a bathtub with a woman’s legs hanging out which looks like a cheap shot since the iconic actor passed away in 2018 by accidentally drowning in a bathtub.

Watch the teaser of Sridevi Bungalow here:

Late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has slammed a legal notice on the film for obvious reasons. Director Prasanth Mampully revealed that they have received a legal notice and told Cinestaan.com, “We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week and we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My character also happens to be an actress. We will face it.”

The shooting of the film is still underway in London.

The director further said, “I cannot talk about the film. That is something you will know when the film is released. Sridevi is a character, an actress, in my film. The character’s name is Sridevi. Anybody can be called Sridevi. The story can have certain incidents which happened in Sridevi’s life. This is a suspense thriller. I can’t talk more about the film.”

Advertising

Looking at the teaser, it looks like the film will attract more controversies in the coming days as Sridevi’s family members and fans will be quite disappointed with Sridevi Bungalow.