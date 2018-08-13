On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback photo

Janhvi Kapoor remembered late actor Sridevi on her birthday anniversary. Janhvi Kapoor remembered late actor Sridevi on her birthday anniversary.

On the occasion of Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary, the actor’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo. In the photo, we see a happy Sridevi sharing the frame with little Janhvi and her husband Boney Kapoor. As soon as Janhvi shared the photo, Sridevi’s close friends and fans shared their wishes and remembered the actor.

This is not the first time that Janhvi has expressed her love for the late actor. She even dedicated her debut film Dhadak to Sridevi.

Earlier on the occasion of her parents’ anniversary on June 2, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor where the latter can be seen planting a kiss on the actor’s cheek while Janhvi is seen admiring the bond and love her parents share. Boney too shared a video on Twitter remembering the actor and wrote, “Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan… My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace, warmth and laughter lives within me forever.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor also remembered Sridevi on her birth anniversary. He said, “There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die’ Sri lives with us every day.. not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, who is fresh out of the success of her debut film Dhadak, will be seen in Takht, a magnum opus family drama based on the Mughal era. The project will be directed by Karan Johar and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and others in the lead roles.

Talking about the project, Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “So excited, blessed and honoured to be a part of this journey.” The project is scheduled for a 2020 release.

