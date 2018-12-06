Anil Kapoor: Was offered to play lead opposite Sridevi in Chaalbaaz

Anil Kapoor has revealed that he was offered to play one of the male leads opposite Sridevi in the 1989 blockbuster Chaalbaaz, which had the late actor in a double role.

Advertising

The male leads in the film were finally played by Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth.

“Srideviji was a complete entertainer, she could fill the screen with her powerful persona. When I was offered Chalbaaz, I thought what will I get to do in front of Srideviji, who is doing everything in her double role.

“As an artist I felt a bit hesitant, so I refused the movie. She created magic on screen the way she portrayed the double role with finesse, which nobody could match,” Kapoor said on Star Plus reality show Dance+4 which paid a tribute to Sridevi.

Advertising

Sridevi, who married Anil’s elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, frequently collaborated with her brother-in-law, including the sci-fi cult classic Mr India but Kapoor’s favourite Sridevi film is Sadma. He believes she should have won a National film award for her role in the movie.

“Her brilliant act in Sadma will always remain unmatched. Some movies and actors live forever and Srideviji unparalleled act in Sadma is one of them,” he said.

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor have shared the screen space in many films including the classics Mr India and Lamhe. The legendary actor had passed away earlier this year.