‘If God says Sreesanth broke law, I won’t believe’: Wife recalls cricketer spending 27 days in Tihar Jail, how she slept on floor

Former cricketer Sreesanth shared that just when he and wife -- then girlfriend -- Bhuvneshwari Kumari had decided to tie the knot, he was arrested in the spot-fixing case.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 01:52 PM IST
SreesanthSreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari. (Pic: Who's The Boss?/YT)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former cricketer Sreesanth, who was accused in the 2013 spot-fixing and betting case, recently opened up about the difficult phase and revealed how it was his wife — then girlfriend — Bhuvneshwari Kumari and her family who stood by him during the darkest period of his life. He shared that just when he and Bhuvneshwari had decided to tie the knot, he was arrested in the spot-fixing case.

‘My in-laws stood with me’

Sreesanth recalled telling Bhuvneshwari’s father that after his arrest, he might never be able to play for India again. “I told her father that I might not play for the country. That is why I want to say huge respect to the entire Shekhawat family. Because at that time I was being labelled a terrorist and you name it, whatever was going on then, but they stood with me.”

‘When I heard of his arrest, dharti phat gai’

Bhuvneshwari admitted that when Sreesanth was caught in the thick of the controversy, her father was unaware of their plans to get married. “Until that, my dad did not know that I want to marry him. This was before Shree was arrested. So then, one day, when I was in Hyderabad, all my friends asked me to switch on TV at 7 in the morning and I saw him arrested in a spot fixing case. I was like ‘Oh my God, what am I going to tell my dad?’ It felt like the ground has split open, and you just want to disappear in it.”

Recalling her father’s reaction, she said, “My dad called me and he was very upset with the fact that I had gone to Hyderabad. He asked me to come back and I told him that ‘I won’t come back till you promise me that you will hear me out, and that you will also not cancel this marriage because of what you are seeing on television.’ Because, even if God comes and tells me that he has done this, I would never believe it.”

ALSO READ | ‘He lights Ganpati lamp first’: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan on inter-faith marriage, cricketer is ‘bigger part’ of Hindu festivals

Sreesanth admitted that he was suicidal during that time, but it was Bhuvneshwari’s unwavering support that kept him going. “I really didn’t know what was happening, but I want to say that I was arrested. At that time, I realised that there is only one boss, which is God. I was in the most difficult situation. I was literally on the verge of (shows the gesture of slashing his throat). I told myself I’m done with it. Because I was being told that I was a terrorist and people around me kept saying that your life is over. I told my brother that in the next 3-4 days I might get killed or I might kill myself or whatever.”

‘I was in Tihar for 27 days’

Sreesanth also recalled meeting his would-be father-in-law for the first time in court. “At that time, my brother said just one thing — that a girl (Bhuvneshwari) is waiting for you for seven years. She had told me ‘please make sure you don’t do anything stupid.’ She told me that she is with me and she gave me the confidence to come out of this and fight. I met my father-in-law for the first time in court. I was about to cry, but his reassuring gesture gave me confidence and he told me to stay strong. I was in Tihar for 27 days and till the time I was in Tihar, she was sleeping on the floor.”

Story continues below this ad

For the unversed, Sreesanth met Bhuvneshwari for the first time in Jaipur during a cricket match and fell in love. Bhuvneshwari hails from the Diwanpura royal family in Alwar, Rajasthan. The couple got married in 2013 — the same year Sreesanth was accused in the spot-fixing case.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
Once a victim of racial attacks for romancing Harry Potter, Katie Leung is now Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton
Katie Leung played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise and now plays Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4.
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa neighbour reveals 'front-row' seat to Sunday darshan
Amitabh Bachchan neighbour
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union Budget 2026
Uproar in LS after Rahul Gandhi cites Gen Naravane's memoir on Ladakh standoff
Assam The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Oppn: Assam poll battle takes shape
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Must Read
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement