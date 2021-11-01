Squad trailer: Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing makes his debut in this all-out actioner

The first trailer of upcoming ZEE5 actioner Squad is out, and the three-minute video gives a grand peek into the kind of larger-than-life action sequences that will take place during a good chunk of the movie.

Squad marks the debut of Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj, who is best known for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The movie revolves around a young girl who has seemingly lost everyone in her life. Rinzing, who plays an STF commando, is tasked to save the child and deliver her to safety. We also catch a glimpse of Pooja Batra in the trailer.

The official synopsis of Squad reads, “Bhim Rana, an STF commando, is tasked with the responsibility of protecting the granddaughter of a renowned scientist who holds the blueprint of a lethal cyborg programme. Premieres 12th November 2021.”

Apart from Mavika Raaj, Rinzing Denzongpa and Pooja Batra, the film also features Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon and Dishita Jain among others.

Written and directed by Nilesh Sahay, Squad releases on November 12 on ZEE5.