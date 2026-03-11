Splitsvilla 16 fame Sorab Bedi reacts to dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral video: ‘I didn’t party with her for the first time’

In a viral video Malaika Arora and Sorab Bedi were seen enjoying themselves at a party.

Malaika Arora recently sparked dating rumours after a video of her dancing at a party with Splitsvilla 16 fame Sorab Bedi went viral on social media. Reacting to the buzz, Sorab Bedi dismissed the rumours and clarified that there is nothing romantic between them.

A video showing Malaika Arora and Sorab Bedi enjoying themselves on the dance floor at a celebration held at Malaika’s restaurant in Mumbai quickly sparked rumours of a possible relationship between them.

Sorab Bedi on being linked with Malaika Arora

In a recent interview, Sorab Bedi expressed disappointment over the assumptions being made about his bond with Malaika Arora. The actor clarified that the two share nothing more than a friendship and explained how they first met.