Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Splitsvilla 16 fame Sorab Bedi reacts to dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral video: ‘I didn’t party with her for the first time’
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Sorab Bedi has responded to rumours linking him with Malaika Arora after their viral party video sparked speculation about a possible romance.
Malaika Arora recently sparked dating rumours after a video of her dancing at a party with Splitsvilla 16 fame Sorab Bedi went viral on social media. Reacting to the buzz, Sorab Bedi dismissed the rumours and clarified that there is nothing romantic between them.
A video showing Malaika Arora and Sorab Bedi enjoying themselves on the dance floor at a celebration held at Malaika’s restaurant in Mumbai quickly sparked rumours of a possible relationship between them.
Sorab Bedi on being linked with Malaika Arora
In a recent interview, Sorab Bedi expressed disappointment over the assumptions being made about his bond with Malaika Arora. The actor clarified that the two share nothing more than a friendship and explained how they first met.
See Sorab Bedi and Malaika Arora’s video:
View this post on Instagram
Sorab revealed that he was introduced to Malaika through his mentors, Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta, during his modelling days. Through them, he eventually became part of the same social circle and began attending parties where Malaika was also present.
How Sorab Bedi met Malaika Arora
“Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us,” he told Zoom.
He added, “People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn’t do it).”
The reality star reiterated that he and Malaika are just friends who move in the same social circles. Meanwhile, the viral video continues to circulate online, keeping fans curious about Malaika’s personal life.
“I didn’t party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I used to share pictures with Malaika earlier as well, but back then I wasn’t a known face. Now that I am, people have started noticing it.”
Sorab Bedi concluded by saying, “Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”
Who is Sorab Bedi
The 31-year-old actor is currently seen as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 and has earlier appeared in television shows such as Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi and Chand Jalne Laga. Before gaining recognition on television, Sorab Bedi was also active in the modelling industry and featured in several fashion campaigns and commercials. Sorab had previously been in a relationship with Apurva Rampal for nine years. However, the couple parted ways after he participated in Splitsvilla.
Malaika Arora’s personal life
Malaika Arora was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years, with reports suggesting that the couple parted ways in 2024. Before that, she was married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998, and the two ended their marriage with a divorce in 2017.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05