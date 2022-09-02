Sourav Ganguly’s post unwittingly reveals the secret of Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Rohit Sharma’s Mega Blockbuster

It seems like Bollywood and the BCCI have teamed up for a ‘Mega Blockbuster.’ Actors Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Karthi and Trisha shared posters for their upcoming project titled Mega Blockbuster. Although, what caught everyone’s attention was cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly also shared posters with their pictures on Instagram.

While Deepika wrote, “Surprise,” Kapil said, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye . #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.” Rashmika said, “Fun stuff,” and actor Karthi wrote, “Stay tuned to find out more…!” Trisha said that she cannot keep her calm for Mega Blockbuster.

Rohit and Ganguly were excited about the new project as they wrote, “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind,” and “It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon!”

However, Ganguly revealed the secret by mistake when he shared the poster with instructions in it. His message, which was similar to what the other celebs were also posting, said at the end, “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is nowhere mentioned in September 1’s post.” While the post was deleted, screenshots are doing the rounds on social media.

Fans and friends are left confused with this unique collaboration. Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “ye kis line me agaye aap?” One of Kapil’s fan wrote, ”Ab chalu hoga hasi ka dhamaka,” another wrote, “Ek bar fir aag lagaane aa rahe hai.” Another fan said, “Interesting, looking forward to it.” Another fan wrote, “Huh? Rohit Sharma, Rashmika and now Ganguly too ?”

MEESHO is an online shopping platform. The details, as per celeb promos, will be revealed on Sunday.