scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Sourav Ganguly’s post unwittingly reveals the secret of Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Rohit Sharma’s Mega Blockbuster

Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha, Karthi, Rohit Sharma and Saurav Ganguly release posters of their upcoming project titled Mega Blockbuster. Here is what the project is all about.

Mega Blockbuster is an unique collaboration. (Photo: Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Rohit Sharma/Instagram)

It seems like Bollywood and the BCCI have teamed up for a ‘Mega Blockbuster.’ Actors Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Karthi and Trisha shared posters for their upcoming project titled Mega Blockbuster. Although, what caught everyone’s attention was cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly also shared posters with their pictures on Instagram. 

While Deepika wrote, “Surprise,” Kapil said, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye . #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.”  Rashmika said, “Fun stuff,” and actor Karthi wrote, “Stay tuned to find out more…!” Trisha said that she cannot keep her calm for Mega Blockbuster. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Rohit and Ganguly were excited about the new project as they wrote, “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind,”  and “It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon!”

However, Ganguly revealed the secret by mistake when he shared the poster with instructions in it. His message, which was similar to what the other celebs were also posting, said at the end, “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is nowhere mentioned in September 1’s post.” While the post was deleted, screenshots are doing the rounds on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly)

Fans and friends are left confused with this unique collaboration. Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “ye kis line me agaye aap?” One of Kapil’s fan wrote, ”Ab chalu hoga hasi ka dhamaka,” another wrote, “Ek bar fir aag lagaane aa rahe hai.” Another fan said, “Interesting, looking forward to it.” Another fan wrote, “Huh? Rohit Sharma, Rashmika and now Ganguly too ?”

MEESHO is an online shopping platform. The details, as per celeb promos, will be revealed on Sunday. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:08:56 pm
Next Story

‘We don’t tolerate corrupt people’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts to Kartik Kumar’s resignation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganpati Visarjan 2022 Salman Khan, Bharti Singh, Mika Singh bid Bappa goodbye
Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Salman Khan, Bharti Singh, Mika Singh bid Bappa goodbye
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement