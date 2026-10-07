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‘Give a woman that respect’: Soundarya Rajinikanth slams Katrina Kaif’s body-shamers
Soundarya Rajinikanth cited her own example while standing up for Katrina Kaif, who faced trolling for her postpartum appearance.
When Katrina Kaif stepped out to attend the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September, she faced intense online trolling and body-shaming over her post-pregnancy appearance. The backlash prompted several celebrities to speak out against the trolls. Now, Soundarya Rajinikanth has also addressed the issue, calling the criticism “not fair” and “not kind”.
Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soundarya, who is a mother of two, said, “I have two children and it is not easy. When you have to go through that process, your body changes and having a child post a particular age is even more difficult. I had my second child when I was past my 35. Not easy. You have to give that woman that respect. Because what a woman can do physically, you can’t blame men because they can’t. It is not biology.”
She added, “But you need to accept and acknowledge that a woman does. We are not asking the guy, ‘Why don’t you get pregnant?’ But when we do go through that, my heart went out when that whole thing happened. It was not fair. It was not kind. Women go through a lot but it is special to be a woman.”
Previously, several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Khushbu Sundar, had openly supported Katrina amid the criticism.
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During an episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman slammed social media trolls and paparazzi for commenting on Katrina’s appearance, pointing out that weight gain after pregnancy is normal.
“I don’t think the one they are trolling would mind. This shows their upbringing. You are writing bad things about those who are helping you earn. You comment on their body, weight, looks, family, and on someone’s smile as well as flaws. You troll someone for becoming a mother. ‘Bhaddi lag rahi hai, moti ho gayi hai, budha ho gaya hai,’ all of this is going on. The troll is earning money through all this and they are enjoying it. Most of them don’t even show their real faces or identities. Are they embarrassed about themselves?” he said.
Similarly, Parineeti Chopra called out the trolls for their comments about postpartum women. Speaking to Zoom, the actor, who is also a new mother, said, “Who the hell are you to tell a postpartum woman, ‘Abhi tumko 6 mahina ho gaya baby, abhi tum wapas aa jao (Now it has been six months, now you get back to normal)’?”
She added, “Please live your life and just ignore these uneducated people. How can you say something negative about something as stupid as weight? Oh lord! Clearly, they don’t have lives, education, or basic human decency. I don’t have time for all this, and no woman should waste a single breath of hers to even listen to them.”
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November last year. They named him Vihaan.
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