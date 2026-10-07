‘Give a woman that respect’: Soundarya Rajinikanth slams Katrina Kaif’s body-shamers

When Katrina Kaif stepped out to attend the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September, she faced intense online trolling and body-shaming over her post-pregnancy appearance. The backlash prompted several celebrities to speak out against the trolls. Now, Soundarya Rajinikanth has also addressed the issue, calling the criticism “not fair” and “not kind”.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soundarya, who is a mother of two, said, “I have two children and it is not easy. When you have to go through that process, your body changes and having a child post a particular age is even more difficult. I had my second child when I was past my 35. Not easy. You have to give that woman that respect. Because what a woman can do physically, you can’t blame men because they can’t. It is not biology.”