Soumik Sen accused of sexual misconduct, Gulaab Gang producer Anubhav Sinha backs victim

Gulaab Gang director Soumik Sen has been accused of sexually harassing a senior media professional.

Three days after a woman accused filmmaker Soumik Sen of sexually harassing her, senior media professional Chandraye Sarkar has accused the Gulaab Gang director of sending her lewd messages over a series of days in 2012.

Her allegation has been supported by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who was the producer on Gulaab Gang, and the film’s associate director, Jignesh Rathod.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Chandraye Sarkar said Soumik Sen first approached her in 2010 on Facebook through a message, telling her he was writing Gulaab Gang. Sen co-wrote the film with Sinha. The film marked Sen’s directorial debut.

She said, “But I never responded to that text. Two years later, in late August, he against sent me a similar message, writing he was the writer-director of Madhuri Dixit’s comeback film. He also shared a link of a news article about him doing Gulaab Gang. This made me think here’s a talented man and being in the media industry, it is always good to connect with talent. So, we exchanged numbers.”

To her horror, soon after, the director began sending passages full of erotica. “At first, I ignored, but he didn’t stop. This went on for a few days before I gave him a piece of mind in the harshest way possible. I also blocked him immediately,” the actor said.

On September 1, 2012, Chandraye Sarkar sent a message to Anubhav Sinha on Facebook, complaining to him about Soumik Sen’s behaviour. She never received any response from Sinha, who had begun work on Gulaab Gang by then.

A few days back, Sarkar again messaged Sinha on Facebook criticising him for not taking any action against Sen and also for not acknowledging her complaint six year ago.

Sinha, in his defence, replied to her minutes later saying that he had pulled up Sen for his behaviour and had warned him that if he heard anything again, he would be thrown out of the film. Sinha also told Sarkar that he would never work with Sen again. Indianexpress.com has access to the Facebook chats between them and can verify the exchange.

Anubhav Sinha was sent a questionnaire, wherein he shared that he and Jignesh Rathod sat down with Sen and the latter assured both of them that such an incident would never transpire again. “He apologised to me profusely and reiterated that he would directly sort the matter out with her and apologise. He reassured me that an incident of this nature would never transpire again and I would not hear from her again. After that I did not hear from her (Sarkar) at all and given my hectic schedules at that time, I assumed that the matter stood resolved,” the filmmaker said. Rathod has corroborated Sinha’s reply.

Soumik Sen has been unavailable for comment. Indianexpress.com also reached out to actor Emraan Hashmi, one of the producers on Sen’s current directorial venture Cheat India, but we haven’t received any response. Hashmi recently announced he would incorporate clauses to protect men and women in all future contracts that are signed within his recently set up production house, Emraan Hashmi Films.

“For all home-productions made after Cheat India, Emraan will have strict guidelines and a clear-cut code in production agreements to act as a deterrent and encourage appropriate behavior in the workplace” his statement read.

The other two producers of Cheat India are Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. Kumar, himself, has been accused of sexual harassment. He has since dismissed the allegation.

