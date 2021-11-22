‘Soulmates’ Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa fill each other’s ‘maang’, dance during pheras. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s new photo with the bride’s family was shared by the new bride’s sister Parnalekha Paul. The couple were all smiles as they posed with her family – sister Parnalekha, her mother Papri Paul and brother Agnish Paul. The family’s two pooches Dude and Gaga are also featured in the photo.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also shared an emotional look at their wedding. The couple tied the knot on November 15 in the presence of family and select friends from Bollywood such as Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Huma Qureshi and a few others in Chandigarh. The video shares snippets as Patralekhaa walks up to Rajkummar during the wedding ceremony, their vows and the moment when they exchange garlands.

As Patralekhaa appears as a bride with a veil covering her face, Rajkummar cheers her with whistles. “Raj, it’s been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes,” the bride says as she takes her place besides him.

As moments from the all-white wedding are shared, Rajkummar says in a voiceover, “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we’ve just started dating. We just love each other’s company so much, we thought let’s just do it. Let’s just be husband and wife.”

The couple exchanges marigold garlands and the video cuts to their pheras. Rajkummar dances his way around the sacred fire and hugs Patralekhaa as the ceremony ends. “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” he says. After he puts sindoor (vermillion) in her hair parting, he asks her to do the same. Patralekhaa shared the video and wrote, “Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh, on November 15.