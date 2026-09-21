‘Sorry Katrina Kaif’: RJ apologises for body-shaming remarks after Salman Khan’s comments

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 featured host Salman Khan in a fierce mode. The actor slammed trolls for spreading negativity about celebrities on social media. He also defended his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif, after she recently faced trolling over her post-pregnancy weight gain. After Salman Khan’s comments, a Pakistani RJ-influencer, who had targeted Katrina over her looks, apologised on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, RJ Dr Ejaz Waris, who had trolled Katrina Kaif over her latest appearance at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, issued a public apology. After Salman Khan bashed trolls on Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, Waris shared the post yesterday.

“SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I’m also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine,” he said in the clip.

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The RJ continued, “I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn’t have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn’t have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don’t know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words.”

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He concluded the post by explaining his intention and apologised to Katrina again. “I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel. I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don’t know in what flow I said those words. My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame. Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina.”

Waris also admitted that he felt a burden in his heart as everyone was calling him out for his comments. He called Katrina the “superstar of India”. The RJ-influencer later turned off the comments on his post.

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Earlier, while reviewing the best looks of couples at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Ejaz Waris had body-shamed Katrina over her postpartum weight gain. He received a lot of backlash for his remarks, with Pakistani actor Ali Zafar also slamming him and coming out in support of Katrina Kaif.

What Salman Khan said on Bigg Boss 20

Katrina gave birth to her and Vicky Kaushal’s son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year. In the latest episode, Salman called out the relentless trolling of celebs and defended Katrina. “Those who have phones and were unemployed earlier have found work. They learn some basic editing, then post comments and start trolling. So people do good as well as bad. What happens with these trolls is that they will pull you down. Every profession has two sides, one where people follow, comment, and earn money. I don’t know how this whole thing works, but people are making money through it. Even trolls make money based on how much interaction they get on their post, but they earn by pulling someone down,” he said.

The actor further added, “It’s something dirty that we should not even acknowledge. They are earning money at someone else’s cost. They get the kick. There are good people too who use social media for the purpose that it was made for. Poking someone, celebrating their failure – people enjoy that. Even I got trolled. They must be saying now too that I have grown old. Of course, I am 60 years old; you cannot be Main Ne Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time. Age has suddenly become a big deal. What do you want to troll, and why do you want to troll somebody who got pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she resumes filming, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family.”