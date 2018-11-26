Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive in Mumbai ahead of Priyanka-Nick’s wedding

Toggle Menu
Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his partner and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at Mumbai airport (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her big day and how. Yes, we are talking about her impending wedding with American singing sensation Nick Jonas. Priyanka was recently spotted at her mother Madhu Chopra’s office in Mumbai. The actor has been busy wrapping up things at work.

While Priyanka is in town, so is her soon-to-be-husband Nick Jonas. Nick was photographed in Juhu with his brother Joe Jonas. Not only Joe, the singer’s partner and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was also clicked at Mumbai airport recently.

Nick was also present for Priyanka’s farewell party, which was hosted by The Sky Is Pink team. The film’s cast and crew threw a send-off party for her in New Delhi where they made the actor cut a cake which read, “Congratulations to our dear bride, to be P.C.J.” For those wondering, P.C.J means Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While the wedding date of Priyanka and Nick has not yet been revealed, it is being reported that the celebrities will tie the knot on December 2, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka recently threw a grand bachelorette party in Amsterdam.

Check out photos of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas strikes a pose for shutterbugs at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Joe Jonas and partner Sophie Turner have arrived in the city ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s big day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra was spotted at her mother Madhu Chopra’s office in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was also snapped by our photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nick Jonas was spotted with his brother Joe Jonas in Juhu, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nick was also present at Priyanka’s farewell party, which was hosted by The Sky Is Pink team. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

