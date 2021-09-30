Sooryavanshi vs Annaatthe, Adipurush vs Raksha Bandhan: A look at big box-office clashes

As filmmakers rushed to announce release dates after Maharashtra government announced reopening of cinema halls from October 22, there were bound to be box office clashes considering more than a dozen movies were in limbo due to coronavirus pandemic.

And there are clashes not only among Bollywood movies but also a tough competition from Hollywood biggies. Here’s a look at the biggest face-offs at the box office that you should be prepared for…

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe vs Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi vs Eternals

It’s going to be an exciting box office battle as superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, who previously played nemesis in 2.0, will compete with their respective biggies. While Rajinikanth has Annaatthe, which is apparently set against the backdrop of a village festival, Akshay Kumar will bring cop actioner Sooryavanshi. Both the films have gone through their share of delays but fans of the two superstars have patiently waited to see their magic on the big screen.

Annaathe first look, which was unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi, has been enough to pique fans’ excitement. We can see Rajinikanth dressed in a traditional vesti and shirt, as he performs the rituals. The poster is firmly rooted in festive mood. One of the highlights of the film already is that S P Balasubrahmanyam’s vocals for Rajinikanth. It is said to be the legendary’s singer last recording. He passed away last year.

Annantthe’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the pandemic. Arguably, shooting for Annaatthe must have been a very taxing experience for Rajinikanth. In a way, the film’s production tested both the physical and emotional limits of the 70-year-old star. Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, also starring Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and directed by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most-awaited Bollywood movies not only because of its star-studded ensemble but also because the film falls into the filmmaker’s popular cop universe that he began with the 2011 hit film Singham. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) But it’s going to be a three-way competition as Marvel’s Eternals is also aiming for a release during Diwali. The film arrives on November 5. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is about the titular beings who have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years. Eternals has an ensemble cast. It has Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kit Harington plays the role of Dane Whitman. Bachchan Pandey vs Batman Another Akshay Kumar film that will face a box office clash is action comedy Bachchan Pandey. The film that will arrive on March 4 will face stiff competition from the much-awaited DC movie Batman. Bachchan Pandey, also featuring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, has been directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It’s a genre that Akshay Kumar is not only comfortable in but has consistently delivered superhits. Also, the combination of Akshay and Arshad– two actors with incredible comic timing– is something that fans will look forward to. Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who dons the cape and cowl of the superhero in Matt Reeves’ directorial. Footage from the movie was also screened during the Warner Bros presentation at CinemaCon. The footage was well received by those among the audiences. What has gotten fans excited about Batman, which is yet another take on the popular superhero, is that Matt Reeves has said his spin on Batman is rageful and his fight is “very personal”. Reeves has also promised that it was “radically different” from anything we have seen before. He also reiterated that Frank Miller’s iconic 1987 comic-series Batman: Year One will serves as the basis of The Batman. Year One is considered as the definitive origin story of the Caped Crusader. The film features a veritable army of compelling actors. Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and John Turturro play Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, Riddler, and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer, will release on March 25, 2022 but not alone as it will find a company in Hollywood film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. While Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, which is the sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-led hit horror comedy, Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to the hit Doctor Strange, which has a dedicated fan following in India.

Mayday vs Heropanti 2

It will be Ajay Devgn vs Tiger Shroff at the box office on April 29, 2022 as their respective films Mayday and Heropanti 2 will release the same day. Mayday not only stars Ajay Devgn but has also been directed by the actor. It also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Mayday is one of the most-anticipated Bollywood projects as it marks Ajay’s return to direction after 2016 action-drama Shivaay. No details about the film’s plot have been revealed.

Heropanti 2, also featuring Tara Sutaria in the lead role, is the sequel to Tiger’s hit Bollywood debut Heropanti (2014). The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. From the first poster of the film, it’s clear that Tiger Shroff is in his comfort zone, action genre, in which he has created a space for himself in.

Adipurush vs Raksha Bandhan

This is supposed to one of the biggest clashes as it pits Prabhas-led Adipurush, set to be a pan-India film, against Akshay Kumar’s sibling saga Raksha Bandhan. Adipurush, inspired by Ramayana, also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While Prabhas is playing a character based on Lord Ram, Saif’s role is inspired by Ravana. Being directed by Om Raut, of Tanhaji fame, Adipurush is mounted on a lavish budget. It is being produced by T-Series.

Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar, who reunites with Akshay after their 2017 social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan has been directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It also has Akshay as one of the producers and marks the production debut for the actor’s sister Alka Hiranandani.