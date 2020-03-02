Sooryavanshi trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

The trailer launch of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi will be held today in Mumbai. The film takes place in Shetty’s so-called cop film universe, which also encompasses Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.
Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in the film universe.
Sooryavanshi introduces another star cop. The eponymous character is being essayed by Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead. Akshay and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in films like Singh is King, De Dana Dan, Welcome and Namaste London among more.
Sajid-Farhad have penned the script. Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled Sooryavanshi.
Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was introduced towards the end of Simmba. The movie also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Singham and Simmba, respectively, in cameo appearances.
Sooryavanshi will hit screens on March 24.
In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “What a moment in cinematic history in India. To be the first to present our film Sooryavanshi at what is now called 24×7 Mumbai is just the best way any film fanatic can spend Gudi Padwa. I wish this initiative was around when I was young. I wouldn’t have bunked school so much.”
“My father was doing it. My mother and I knew, I will also do it. I started at the age of 16, I am 45 today. Stunts and action have become my identity now. I never thought it would go up to this level. I am happy and proud about it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is ‘Rohit Shetty’ style. That makes me happy and proud,” Rohit told PTI in an interview.
