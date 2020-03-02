Sooryavanshi trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

The Sooryavanshi trailer launch is going to be a star-studded affair. The Sooryavanshi trailer launch is going to be a star-studded affair.

The trailer launch of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi will be held today in Mumbai. The film takes place in Shetty’s so-called cop film universe, which also encompasses Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in the film universe.

Sooryavanshi introduces another star cop. The eponymous character is being essayed by Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead. Akshay and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in films like Singh is King, De Dana Dan, Welcome and Namaste London among more.

Sajid-Farhad have penned the script. Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was introduced towards the end of Simmba. The movie also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Singham and Simmba, respectively, in cameo appearances.

Sooryavanshi will hit screens on March 24.