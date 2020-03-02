Sooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar promises an action-packed entertainer

Sooryavanshi has been bankrolled by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Sooryavanshi has been bankrolled by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s cop actioner Sooryavanshi is out. The film is the fourth movie in Rohit Shetty’s police universe. Rohit has previously helmed Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba in the cop franchise. Akshay Kumar’s character DCP Sooryavanshi was introduced towards the end of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

The trailer begins, and we immediately hear Singham aka Ajay Devgn’s voice. He talks about various terror attacks in Mumbai and announces the arrival of DCP Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar. Lot of dialogues and stunts follow suit. And soon enough, we see both Ranveer Singh’s Simmba along with Devgn’s brooding Singham. The trio even get to share a fun moment in the four-minute-long trailer.

WATCH THE SOORYAVANSHI TRAILER HERE:

While the sequences promise a quintessential Rohit Shetty actioner, what comes as a dampener is that the trailer reveals too much of the plot.

Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover’s characters look intriguing. From the looks of it, Jaaved Jaaferi also seems to be playing a significant part in Sooryavanshi. And amidst all the mad action, Sooryavanshi also gets time to show his audience the face of ‘Hindustaan ke Musalmaan.’

Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar as a romantic couple. The two had earlier shared screen space in films like Namaste London, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Singh is Kinng among more.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Katrina expressed her admiration for Akshay and said, “With him, it always feels like going back home. Akshay is a wonderful co-star. Still so focused and dedicated to his craft. He loves his craft, and you can see that.”

Produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, Sooryavanshi will release on March 24.

