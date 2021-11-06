Sooryavanshi Tip Tip Song: Katrina Kaif gives a tough competition to Raveena Tandon

The latest song from Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, titled “Tip Tip Song” is out. It is a remixed version of the iconic number “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from the 1994 movie Mohra. It was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, and till today, Tandon is remembered for her sensuous performance in the song. Even her yellow saree for the song became a hit in the 90s.

Now, in the Sooryavanshi song, while Akshay is still there, this time around he has got a dancing partner in Katrina Kaif, who has owned the number with her perfect dance moves. Choreographer Farah Khan has retained the hook step of the song, and seeing Akshay and Katrina ace it will take you on a nostalgia ride. Even the vocals of Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan have been retained, which has kept the essence of the 90s chartbuster intact.

What has changed in the scintillating number is its setting. While the original song was picturised at a construction site, the rehashed version is shot at what looks like a fair.

While announcing that “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” will be recreated for Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar had shared, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me and my career and I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.” Raveena too had welcomed the move and had said that she loves remixes.

Katrina had shared a few BTS pictures from the shoot of the song which featured Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Sooryavanshi hit the theaters on November 5. It has Akshay Kumar playing the lead role of the head of the Anti-Terror Squad. The film also has cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.