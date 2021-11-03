Sooryavanshi song Najaa: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif number will make you put on your dancing shoes

The latest song from Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi titled “Najaa” is out. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the song is a remixed version of the Punjabi song “Na Ja” by singer Pav Dhaira. The remixed version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhaira himself.

The three-minute song opens in a peculiar Rohit Shetty style–with helicopters, cars and a huge crew of backdrop dancers. Both Akshay and Katrina look uber cool in their chic black outfits as they walk in the frame. Besides the lyrics which have been translated into Hindi, the song has the same vibe as the original number. However, the older version of the song was more peppy and upbeat.

But, the Sooryavanshi song is bound to grow on you and compel you to put on your dancing shoes. It is sure to become a chartbuster this festive season. As per Akshay Kumar, the song is the “biggest party anthem of the year”. The last two songs of the film “Aila Re Ailla” and “Mere Yaaraa” have already caught the fancy of music lovers.

After a long wait, Sooryavanshi is all set to hit theatres on November 5. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Now, the film is likely to face some tough competition at the ticket counters since Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and MCU film Eternals are also releasing around the same time.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty have been promoting their film Sooryavanshi. They will be seen on this week’s Shandaar Shukravar on Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show.