Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif feature in this refreshing romantic ballad

The second track of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi is out now. Called “Mere Yaaraa,” the song is a romantic ballad sung by Neeti Mohan and Arijit Singh. This Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif number comes like a breath of fresh air, especially when the music scene currently is all over the place with revamped versions of classic songs.

The lyrics by Rashmi Virag are simple but soulful. And of course, both Singh and Mohan being the talented artistes they are, they have beautifully captured the journey of love Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s characters take on screen. The music has been composed by JAM8.

Watch Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s song Mere Yaaraa here:

In the music video of “Mere Yaaraa,” we see the love blossom between the characters of Akshay and Katrina, and then finally culminating in a dreamy proposal and a content marriage with an adorable child.

Sooryavanshi is all set for a November 5 release. Touted as the big Diwali blockbuster, the actioner will face heat from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, which will hit the big screen around the same time.

The movie was originally scheduled for a release in March 2020 but was pushed due to the first lockdown that started in the same month. Since then, there have been many rumours about the film’s release, with some reports even suggesting an OTT release. But it will now finally see the light of the day after theatres in Maharashtra resumed operations from October 22.

Apart from Akshay and Katrina, Sooryavanshi will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making special appearances in the movie.