Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh take to the dance floor in khaki

An electrifying number from one of the most awaited films of the year, Sooryavanshi is all set to release on Thursday. The film’s producer, filmmaker Karan Johar, and lead actor, Akshay Kumar, took to their social media handles on Wednesday to share a glimpse of the song, “Aila Re Aillaa”.

The Sooryavanshi song is said to be a recreation of an old Akshay song from his film, Khaata Meetha, directed by Priyadarshan.

And so it begins! Get ready as our song – #AilaReAillaa is all set to come out tomorrow!#Sooryavanshi in cinemas this Diwali, 5th November. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/KqteAZR5AJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 20, 2021

Akshay Kumar too shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram handle and wrote, “This Diwali come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November 💥 Here’s a teaser of the celebration in store. #AilaReAillaa, song out tomorrow!”

The song features Akshay Kumar, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who will be seen in special appearances in the film. Akshay is set to crackle up this Diwali with this power-packed cop drama film that is set to release in theatres on November 5.

Sooryavanshi, like many other films, saw a delay in its release due to the pandemic. However, Rohit Shetty, the film’s director, was among a handful of filmmakers who decided to wait it out instead of taking the OTT route.

Sooryavanshi falls into the filmmaker’s popular cop universe that he began with the 2011 hit film Singham starring Ajay Devgn. He then made Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The three actors will unite in the film, with Katrina Kaif also joining them.