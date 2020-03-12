Sooryavanshi release postponed amid coronavirus scare

The release of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has been postponed. The release of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has been postponed.

The release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been postponed amid the coronavirus scare. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer was scheduled to release on March 24.

A statement from Rohit Shetty Picturez read, “Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience.”

“We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience. And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right. After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong. We shall pull through this,” he concluded.

Akshay Kumar shared the statement with the caption, “Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself.”

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

It is to be noted that the makers of Sooryavanshi have not announced a new release date.

Earlier, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, told Spotboye, “No decision taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is, that is, the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery.”

Also Read | Cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

The release of Malayalam film Kilometers and Kilometers has also been postponed. It is speculated that the release of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also be delayed

In Hollywood, No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2 have postponed their release dates.

Not just films, events like film festivals, concerts, music festivals have also been postponed or cancelled.

