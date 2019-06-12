Sooryavanshi release date changed, won’t clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah

The clash between Salman Khan starrer Inshallah and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryanvanshi has been averted as the release date of the latter has been changed. The Rohit Shetty directorial was earlier set to release on Eid 2020 but will now release on March 27, 2020. Inshallah, also starring Alia Bhatt, is now the solo release for Eid 2020.

Advertising

Salman Khan shared a photo on Twitter with the caption, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.”

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Karan Johar, who is co-producing Sooryavanshi, also tweeted, “The ultimate Khiladi & the blockbuster director are arriving on 27th March, 2020 with #Sooryavanshi! Special love to @BeingSalmanKhan!❤”

Salman Khan starrer Inshallah is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that marks the return of the actor-director duo after 20 years. For the past few years, the Eid release slot has been allocated to Salman Khan’s films and more often than not, they work wonders at the box office. Bharat, which was also released on Eid, has already crossed Rs 150 crore in six days. Tubelight, Race 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger were all Eid releases.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and it is expected that the film will feature cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Katrina Kaif had earlier spoken about the clash of these two films at the box office. She told DNA, “Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi.”