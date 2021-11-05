scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Sooryavanshi movie release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar film is ‘fast paced and entertaining’

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi movie releases today Live Updates: Starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, the Rohit Shetty directorial is all set to release a day after Diwali. The film has cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Updated: November 5, 2021 12:02:11 pm
sooryavanshi movie releaseSooryavanshi 2021 movie release: Akshay Kumar starrer releases in theatres today.

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi releases in theatres on Friday. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which was initially scheduled for a release in March 2020, was delayed for over 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film introduces the third character of Shetty’s cop universe. Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba have been established as mainstays in this universe. Ajay and Ranveer have cameos in Sooryavanshi.

As per the film’s trailer, the film follows Akshay Kumar’s cop Sooryavanshi as he tries to stop a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. The trailer has one of the characters saying that during the 1993 bomb blasts, 1 ton of RDX was brought into Mumbai but only 400 kilos was used and the remaining 600 kilos is still buried in the city. The film follows the trail of that hidden RDX.

The film’s supporting cast also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Niketan Dheer, Rajendra Gupta, Kumud Mishra among others.

The makers have released a few songs from the album of the film and so far, they have gotten good response from the audience. Tracks like ‘Aila Re Aillaa’, ‘Mere Yaaraa’ and ‘Najaa’ are already out.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Akshay said, “I have made 135 films, and for the first time, I am watching such a huge crowd. Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it. Ajay (Devgn) and I started our careers together, and we have reached here, where we have done so many films together.” He added, “It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the police uniform. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles.”

Producer Karan Johar said at the trailer launch, “There is palpable excitement in the room. I don’t think in my years of producing and making films I have seen so much energy for the release of a trailer and justifiably so, because this is a universe that Hindi cinema hasn’t seen. This is the first time that Indian cinema has a universe like this where you have the coalition of three mega movie stars.”

Live Blog

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on Sooryavanshi

12:02 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Akshay Kumar reveals how he got into films

Akshay Kumar shared on KBC 13, "It’s a coincidence that I got a chance to act. I used to go to kids houses and teach them karate, martial arts in Bombay and I used to earn 5-6 thousand rupees per month. One day, someone told me that you are tall and smart, why don’t you try modelling? I didn’t know what modelling was then. But, someone gave me a card and invited me for modelling and I went over to town and did an ad for a furnishing showroom, their shop was on linking road. So I went there for the ad shoot and I saw that this was an amazing thing that I came for and in the meantime, a beautiful model came over there and we had to pose. And just like that, they kept on taking photos for about 2 hours and gave me 21 thousand rupees for modelling. I thought am I crazy to work for a month and earn 5 thousand, I rather do this instead. Within 2.5-3 hours, I earned 21 thousand which was amazing. After that, I started modelling, working hard, did ramp walks and slowly, someone showed my photos to Pramod Chakravorty and I got my first film – ‘Deedar’ from him."

11:48 (IST)05 Nov 2021
'Katrina Kaif hits it out of the park'

#TipTipBarsaPani is ️‍🔥...#KatrinaKaif hits it out of the park..#Sooryavanshi,' writes @VishekC on Twitter.

11:28 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Rohit Shetty's film to release today.

11:15 (IST)05 Nov 2021
'"#Sooryavanshi First Half- Very Good'

"#Sooryavanshi First Half- VERY GOOD.. Quite fast paced & entertaining…. #AkshayKumar entry is Phenomenal," tweeted @SumitKadel.

11:05 (IST)05 Nov 2021
'Ode to that old school action'

Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited Sooryavanshi on Friday. The superstar on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to announce the same and also shared that the action scenes in this Rohit Shetty directorial are his “ode to that old school action.” His caption read, “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow #1DayToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas.”

10:53 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Diving deep into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe: Hits and misses

As we already know, Sooryavanshi is the third part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which started with Ajay Devgn’s Singham, followed up by Singham Returns and trailed by Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. As Sooryavanshi is all set to land, here’s looking at what makes this cop universe such an exciting affair, and why do we keep going back for more? Here’s examining the previous films of the universe and what makes/does not make them click. READ MORE

10:40 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Sooryavanshi vs Eternals vs Annaatthe at the box office

While Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and MCU film Eternals are releasing across India on November 5, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will reach the theaters on Diwali. How will the first box office clash after end of Covid restrictions play out? 

Talking to indianexpress.com, Komal Nahta said, “In the Hindi belt, it is Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi that is going to get precedence over any other film. Rajinikanth’s Annatthe will cater to the south audience, and Sooryavanshi will attract the rest of the country. I don’t see a clash happening.” READ MORE

10:30 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Sooryavanshi releases in theatres

After a long wait, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is releasing in theatres today. The Akshay Kumar starrer is the first big Bollywood release to release exclusively in theatres since the pandemic began. Shetty's film was initially scheduled for a release in March 2020 with the makers releasing the trailer back then, but the pandemic postponed their plans.

Sooryavanshi marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Rohit also has Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus in the pipeline. Akshay also has a long list of pending releases which include - Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and OMG 2.

