Sooryavanshi movie release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar film is ‘fast paced and entertaining’

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi releases in theatres on Friday. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which was initially scheduled for a release in March 2020, was delayed for over 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film introduces the third character of Shetty’s cop universe. Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba have been established as mainstays in this universe. Ajay and Ranveer have cameos in Sooryavanshi.
As per the film’s trailer, the film follows Akshay Kumar’s cop Sooryavanshi as he tries to stop a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. The trailer has one of the characters saying that during the 1993 bomb blasts, 1 ton of RDX was brought into Mumbai but only 400 kilos was used and the remaining 600 kilos is still buried in the city. The film follows the trail of that hidden RDX.
The film’s supporting cast also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Niketan Dheer, Rajendra Gupta, Kumud Mishra among others.
The makers have released a few songs from the album of the film and so far, they have gotten good response from the audience. Tracks like ‘Aila Re Aillaa’, ‘Mere Yaaraa’ and ‘Najaa’ are already out.
At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Akshay said, “I have made 135 films, and for the first time, I am watching such a huge crowd. Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it. Ajay (Devgn) and I started our careers together, and we have reached here, where we have done so many films together.” He added, “It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the police uniform. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles.”
Producer Karan Johar said at the trailer launch, “There is palpable excitement in the room. I don’t think in my years of producing and making films I have seen so much energy for the release of a trailer and justifiably so, because this is a universe that Hindi cinema hasn’t seen. This is the first time that Indian cinema has a universe like this where you have the coalition of three mega movie stars.”
Akshay Kumar shared on KBC 13, "It’s a coincidence that I got a chance to act. I used to go to kids houses and teach them karate, martial arts in Bombay and I used to earn 5-6 thousand rupees per month. One day, someone told me that you are tall and smart, why don’t you try modelling? I didn’t know what modelling was then. But, someone gave me a card and invited me for modelling and I went over to town and did an ad for a furnishing showroom, their shop was on linking road. So I went there for the ad shoot and I saw that this was an amazing thing that I came for and in the meantime, a beautiful model came over there and we had to pose. And just like that, they kept on taking photos for about 2 hours and gave me 21 thousand rupees for modelling. I thought am I crazy to work for a month and earn 5 thousand, I rather do this instead. Within 2.5-3 hours, I earned 21 thousand which was amazing. After that, I started modelling, working hard, did ramp walks and slowly, someone showed my photos to Pramod Chakravorty and I got my first film – ‘Deedar’ from him."
Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited Sooryavanshi on Friday. The superstar on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to announce the same and also shared that the action scenes in this Rohit Shetty directorial are his “ode to that old school action.” His caption read, “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow #1DayToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas.”
While Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and MCU film Eternals are releasing across India on November 5, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will reach the theaters on Diwali. How will the first box office clash after end of Covid restrictions play out?
After a long wait, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is releasing in theatres today. The Akshay Kumar starrer is the first big Bollywood release to release exclusively in theatres since the pandemic began. Shetty's film was initially scheduled for a release in March 2020 with the makers releasing the trailer back then, but the pandemic postponed their plans.