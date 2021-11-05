Sooryavanshi movie release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar film is ‘fast paced and entertaining’

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi releases in theatres on Friday. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which was initially scheduled for a release in March 2020, was delayed for over 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film introduces the third character of Shetty’s cop universe. Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba have been established as mainstays in this universe. Ajay and Ranveer have cameos in Sooryavanshi.

As per the film’s trailer, the film follows Akshay Kumar’s cop Sooryavanshi as he tries to stop a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. The trailer has one of the characters saying that during the 1993 bomb blasts, 1 ton of RDX was brought into Mumbai but only 400 kilos was used and the remaining 600 kilos is still buried in the city. The film follows the trail of that hidden RDX.

The film’s supporting cast also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Niketan Dheer, Rajendra Gupta, Kumud Mishra among others.

The makers have released a few songs from the album of the film and so far, they have gotten good response from the audience. Tracks like ‘Aila Re Aillaa’, ‘Mere Yaaraa’ and ‘Najaa’ are already out.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Akshay said, “I have made 135 films, and for the first time, I am watching such a huge crowd. Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it. Ajay (Devgn) and I started our careers together, and we have reached here, where we have done so many films together.” He added, “It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the police uniform. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles.”

Producer Karan Johar said at the trailer launch, “There is palpable excitement in the room. I don’t think in my years of producing and making films I have seen so much energy for the release of a trailer and justifiably so, because this is a universe that Hindi cinema hasn’t seen. This is the first time that Indian cinema has a universe like this where you have the coalition of three mega movie stars.”