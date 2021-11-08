Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty visits Ashish Chanchlani’s theatre: ‘Life has been nothing short of a miracle’

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Monday shared a video and photos of Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty’s visit to his hometown Ulhasnagar, and the cinema hall owned by Chanchlani’s family.

In the video, Rohit is seen making his grand entry in a steel-blue Range Rover as he is greeted by Ashish and his family. A crowd descended on the spot to capture the moment.

Later, Ashish Chanchlani shared the clips and photos with a gratitude-filled note which read, “From making videos in a room to bringing rohit shetty to ulhasnagar, Life has been nothing short of a miracle. My entire family is extremely emotional today. What a day! Thank you @itsrohitshetty for keeping your promise, you could have visited any place on earth with the magmum opus you made, but you chose to step in my cinema first. You care for people and their relations and that is the reason so many people love and respect you. Thank you #acvians for this wonderful journey.”

In the pictures, Rohit Shetty could be seen posing for photos with Ashish Chanchlani and his family.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, released on November 5. It is currently setting the box office ablaze with its jaw-dropping numbers. As of now, the film has minted Rs 77 crore.