Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty opens up about his days of struggle: I used to earn Rs 35

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the man of the moment with his latest directorial Sooryavanshi inching towards the Rs 200 crore club. In a recent interview, Rohit opened up about his days of struggle and shared that he used to earn Rs 35 at the start of his career.

On the chat show Sunday Brunch, the filmmaker, who entered Bollywood as a Chief Assistant Director, candidly shared that in the 90s, at the start of his film journey, his salary was just Rs 35.

The actor mentioned that his family’s financial condition was not good. Rohit Shetty’s father was also an action director, but he said that his journey was not an easy one. The director shared how he had to sometimes choose between travel and food at times.

Rohit Shetty also revealed the street food that he relished during his days of struggle.

On the work front, Rohit is currently busy with Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. He is planning to make a movie on a female cop.