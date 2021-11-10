scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Sooryavanshi box office Day 5: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 102.81 cr, eyes massive total

Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark, bringing its collection to Rs 102.81 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 10, 2021 2:48:08 pm
sooryavanshiSooryavanshi sees cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has achieved a new milestone. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has crossed Rs 100 crore, becoming the first film since 2018’s Tanhaji to do so. After a bumper opening weekend, Sooryavanshi earned Rs 11.2 crore on its fifth day, bringing its total collection to Rs 102.81 crore in India itself.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. #India.”

Also Read |Farah Khan reveals Raveena Tandon’s reaction to new Tip Tip Barsa Pani song: ‘She called and said Katrina Kaif is looking so good’

Sooryavanshi is going strong in overseas market too. “‘SOORYAVANSHI’ OVERSEAS: 4-DAY TOTAL ₹ 28 CR… Day 1: $ 1.08 mn Day 2: $ 1.15 mn Day 3: $ 1.06 mn Day 4: $ 480k Total: $ 3.78 million [₹ 28.01 cr],” Adarsh tweeted.

The film became the first big Hindi film to release exclusively in theatres, ever since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. The film was originally meant for a theatrical release in March 2020 but was postponed as soon as the lockdown was announced. Sooryavanshi released on November 5, a day after Diwali.

Directed by Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth iteration in the cop universe. Apart from Akshay playing a police officer, the film also had cameos from Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The officers come together to foil a terror plot in Mumbai.

