Sooryavanshi box office day 12: Rohit Shetty film continues to maintain momentum, earns Rs 159.65 crore

Sooryavanshi, which started off its box office journey on November 5, continues to maintain a strong grip on the box office even after 12 days of its release. The film, which has entered its second week, has managed to mint Rs 159.65 crore. On Tuesday, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 3.92 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is receiving its major business from Maharashtra. Interestingly, the state government has only allowed 50% occupancy.

Commenting on the same, Rohit Shetty told indianexpress.com, “Mumbai has allowed 50% seating capacity, but the film is still doing well. Reason for the protocol is also valid, because the pandemic is not over yet. It is subsiding at a great speed and that’s good news for all of us. But we need to be cautious, we need to be alert and prepared for anything in the coming days.”

“The film has collected Rs 159 crores in two weeks and with the rage that the film has become, we would have reached the figure in a matter of days if everything was normal. We just had a conviction that Sooryavanshi should release in theatres, and we did it. We had stopped thinking about box office at that point,” he added.

Rohit Setty told PTI that holding on to Sooryavanshi for 19 months was not easy and recalled how his decision to release the film in theatres was being deemed a fatal move. “We fought for almost 19 months, where everyone told me my decision was wrong. Even till Thursday, a lot of people were like, ‘He has gone mad, nobody is going to come to theatres.’ But there was a belief that they would come. We analysed a lot of things – the Ganesh Utsav, Navratri, how schools and malls started opening up, and how people started going back to work.



“When all of this was happening, I knew people would come to theatres. Someone had to take the first step. I knew I had to take the risk and now I think it was worth taking. It was not just about me but the livelihood of all those connected to the theatrical business,” the filmmaker said.

While the audience is lapping up Sooryavanshi, critics had a mixed reaction to the film. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie two stars and wrote, “We not only get rocky marital relationships and weepy lectures on family values, but also a film taking pains to dilute its othering (those bad bad Muslim jihadis) by giving us good Musalmaans who are patriots. We love our Kalams, see, not those murderous Kasabs. Is the director being expedient? Or is he valiantly flying a flag for Bollywood, which with its lip service to a crumbling syncretic India, is perhaps the only place left where we can hear ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai’ in one sentence. Even if it is used as a ‘jumla’, good people, I sat up, took note, and cheered. What will new India, and new Indians do, though, when this goes out and is heard, out loud and proud?”

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Rajendra Gupta and Kumud Mishra among others. It features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles