Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film breaks records, earns a massive total in first weekend

The first test that every film has to undergo is of the first weekend box office collection and it seems Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has passed it with flying colours. The Rohit Shetty film, which released a day after Diwali on November 5, is expected to easily cross Rs 75 crore mark in the first three days, as per early estimates. This will make it the highest first weekend gross for an Akshay Kumar film.

Sharing Sooryavanshi’s first weekend box office collection, Box Office India shared the initial trends, “The film has notched up 50 crore nett in two days and its looking like a three day weekend of 77 crore nett. If the Sunday comes out higher than day one it would be huge achievement by the film as that first day is the highest collecting day at the box office.” Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted that the film will earn between Rs 77-80 crore in first weekend.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the film is continuing its winning run, “Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz.”

#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz.

He also compared Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar’s previous hits to underline that the film is doing much better than the pre-Covid earnings given many states are still functioning at 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. “AkshayKumar opening weekend * biz…2019: #Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [#Holi; Thu-Sun; 4 days] 2019: #HF4 ₹ 53.22 cr [pre-#Diwali; Fri-Sun; 3 days] 2019: #GoodNewwz ₹ 65.99 cr [Fri-Sun; 3 days] Medium star if #Sooryavanshi nears ₹ 80 cr [+/-] mark in *3 days, it will be MASSIVE,” Taran wrote.

Sooryavanshi is also doing well internationally. Adarsh revealed that the film has earned Rs 16.68 crore in two days. “’SOORYAVANSHI’ OVERSEAS: 2-DAY TOTAL $ 2.23 MILLION… ⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 million [₹ 8.10 cr] ⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 million [₹ 8.58 cr]⭐ Total: $ 2.23 million [₹ 16.68 cr].”

Major contributors' data in next tweet… #Sooryavanshi #Overseas

Directed by Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth iteration in the cop universe. Other than Akshay playing a police officer, the film also had cameos from Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The film was delayed multiple times due to Covid-19 related lockdowns. The makers steadfastly refused to take the OTT route, insisting that the film was essentially a big screen experience.