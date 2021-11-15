Sooryavanshi box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s film collects Rs 151.23 crore

Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi continues to dominate the box office even in its second weekend. The film minted Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 10.35 crore and Rs 13.39 crore on its second week’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Currently, the film stands on total collection of Rs 151.23 crore.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Akshay Kumar-starrer’s box office performance. As per Adarsh, if Sooryavanshi maintains its momentum at the box office, it can go past Rs 200 crore.

“#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses ₹ 150 cr… Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun… If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there’s a strong chance of going past ₹ 200 cr mark… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 151.23 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

While audience is enjoying Rohit Shetty’s latest directorial, critics had given it a mixed reception. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars.

“Is ‘Sooryavanshi’ worth getting into the movie halls for? I’m conflicted, good people, and here’s why: first off, there’s a bit too much clunky emotion shoved in between the action (terrorists also have families; tears are spilled when offspring are offed; mothers’ graves are to be visited, because after all, mothers are mothers, no?). And then, which is even more of a bummer, there’s too much Akshay, not enough Ajay and Ranveer,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty, who is basking in the success of Sooryavanshi, had teased his audience about Singham 3. The climax of Sooryavanshi had led to some speculation that the filmmaker would set the movie in Kashmir, against the backdrop of the cancellation of Article 370.

When asked about the same thing, Rohit Shetty told PTI, “People are saying … but that happens in any big movie. It’s okay because people write their own stories.“ The director said the team has a “basic idea” about what the movie’s story will look like, but he hasn’t made a final draft yet.

At present, Rohit Shetty is looking forward to Cirkus, his next directorial with Ranveer Singh.