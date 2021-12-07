scorecardresearch
Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film edges towards Rs 200 crore mark

Sooryavanshi box office: Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is standing its ground despite competition from new releases.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 8:08:43 pm
sooryavanshi box office akshay kumarSooryavanshi released on November 5 in theatres. (Photo: Rohit Shetty Picturez)

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, continues to fare decently at the box office, edging towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Currently, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 193.60 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures. He wrote, “#Sooryavanshi [Week 5] Fri 36 lacs, Sat 66 lacs, Sun 99 lacs, Mon 24 lacs. Total: ₹ 193.60 cr. #India biz.”

Sooryavanshi hit the big screens on November 5. The cop drama was the first big ticket film that was released in theatres after cinema halls remained shut for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the release of Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, the film continued to mint money at the box office.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe after Singham and Simmba.

