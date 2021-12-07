Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film edges towards Rs 200 crore mark

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, continues to fare decently at the box office, edging towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Currently, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 193.60 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures. He wrote, “#Sooryavanshi [Week 5] Fri 36 lacs, Sat 66 lacs, Sun 99 lacs, Mon 24 lacs. Total: ₹ 193.60 cr. #India biz.”

Also Read | The Verdict: Jai Bhim versus Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi hit the big screens on November 5. The cop drama was the first big ticket film that was released in theatres after cinema halls remained shut for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the release of Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, the film continued to mint money at the box office.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe after Singham and Simmba.