Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is doing decent business in its fourth week of release. Film trade analysts predict it will cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the Rohit Shetty-directorial.

He tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi is back in the running, the shot at ₹ 200 cr *cannot* be ruled out… Biz doubles on [fourth] Sat, despite reduced showcasing… Expect further growth on [fourth] Sun… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr. Total: ₹ 187.07 cr. #India biz.”

Sooryavanshi hit the big screens on November 5. The actioner was the first big ticket film that was released in theatres after cinema halls remained shut for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the audience has lapped up Sooryavanshi, film critics were not impressed. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Simmba (Ranveer Singh), when he does bother to show up, all slicked hair and spiffy moustache, gets to call Sooryavanshi and Singham (Ajay Devgn, who also makes a late entry) ‘puraana chawal’, which prompts the latter to call Simmba a ‘bachcha’. We crack a smile. This is what we are there for. Finally, finally, with the trio all going bang-bang, the movie gives us what it promises, three for the price of one. But come on, after making us wait for so long? Yes, we know that Messers Bajirao and Bhalerao have ‘extended cameos’. But still, I can’t help feeling cheated.”

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe after Singham and Simmba.