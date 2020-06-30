Cinema chains confirm theatrical release of 83 and Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi and 83 have got new release dates. Sooryavanshi and 83 have got new release dates.

A day after Disney Plus Hotstar announced the digital release of seven Bollywood films including Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase, cinema chains PVR, INOX, Wave Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas have announced the theatrical release of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83.

Though there is no information on when cinema halls will reopen, the cinema chains have confirmed the most awaited films of the year will be festival releases. Sooryavanshi will hit theaters on Diwali and 83 will be a Christmas release.

Confirming the development, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, both Sooryavanshi and 83 are confirmed for Diwali and Christmas, respectively. We are committed to bring both Sooryavanshi and 83 in theaters whenever the exhibitors are open and whenever the audiences feel safe and comfortable to come back to cinemas. We feel and we hope that by Diwali and Christmas, the situation will be normal.”

Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020! pic.twitter.com/JojLypeiro — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) June 30, 2020

Mark your calendars! We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bzPh8w4aqS — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 30, 2020

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi. It was scheduled to release on April 10, but the makers had on March 20 announced that the release of the sports drama has been indefinitely postponed.

Sooryavanshi, yet another instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, was scheduled to release on March 27, but got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus. It stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher.

