Akshay Kumar film Sooryavanshi is ready to hit the theatres. Here’s when it will release

Sooryavanshi got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Akshay Kumar’s highly awaited Sooryavanshi finally has a release date. The Rohit Shetty directorial, also featuring Katrina Kaif, is heading to theatres on April 30, 2021. The makers made the big announcement on Sunday, leaving fans excited.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021

The cop drama has been awaiting a release for over a year now. It was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but got postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and shutting down of cinema halls. It further ditched its Diwali release, leaving many to speculate whether the movie will now head for an OTT premiere. The makers however, quashed all reports of its digital release.

Reliance Entertainment tweeted last year, that they “are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time” to make way for Sooryavanshi (and its other production, 83’s) release.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. The team released its trailer and teasers last year, while gearing up for the release. In what we saw in its trailer so far, Sooryavanshi is an out-and-out action-packed Bollywood potboiler.

Akshay Kumar plays DCP Sooryavanshi, who is out to stop a series of terror attacks in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba also make an appearance in the film, completing the cop trip. All the sequences promise a quintessential Rohit Shetty actioner.

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar had previously said, “Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it. Ajay (Devgn) and I started our careers together, and we have reached here, where we have done so many films together. It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the police uniform. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles.”