Sooryavanshi first look posters: Akshay Kumar is a tough cop

The wait is finally over. Akshay Kumar on Tuesday released the first look posters of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi on Twitter. Donning the uniform of a policeman, Khiladi Kumar will entertain Bollywood buffs as ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi.

“A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi 🔥 on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact!,” Akshay captioned the two posters of Sooryavanshi. The film is a part of Rohit’s Singham universe.

Not only Akshay, but Bajirao Singham aka Ajay Devgn and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao aka Ranveer Singh also shared the posters of the masala entertainer.

Rohit Shetty introduced Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in the post-credit scenes of Simmba that released in December 2018. In the short sequence, Akshay, as ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi, was seen in a conversation with Singham (Ajay). Then, the film was set to release in 2019. However. the makers have now revealed that it will hit the screens on Eid 2020, a festival generally blocked by Salman Khan for the release of his films.

Also, Rohit had earlier released a statement clarifying that Sooryavanshi is neither a remake nor is it adapted from Tamil film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will go on floors in May 2019. The rest of the star cast of the cop-drama is yet to be announced.