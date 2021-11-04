Sooryavanshi is Akshay Kumar’s ‘ode to that old school action’: ‘Hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings’

Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited Sooryavanshi on Friday. The superstar on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to announce the same and also shared that the action scenes in this Rohit Shetty directorial are his “ode to that old school action.”

Akshay shared a still from Sooryavanshi where his character is caught in an action sequence. His full caption read, “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow #1DayToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and is the latest addition in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, that previously included Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).

Sooryavanshi, which has been awaiting a release in theatres for more than a year, due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to bring back the audience to the cinema halls. Speaking about the occupancy, trade guru Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “There are certain states in the country that have allowed 50% or 60% occupancy in the theaters, while there are also some which have allowed 100%, so it’s a fractured mandate as of now. If Sooryavanshi clocks even 50-60 per cent of the pre-pandemic level, it would be a phenomenal start. This is the first big release date, so we don’t know whether people are feeling safe coming to the theatres or not. But the states allowing 100 per cent occupancy do give some confidence,” Johar opined.