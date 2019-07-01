Akshay Kumar shares an ‘unadulterated action’ video from Sooryavanshi sets

Akshay Kumar stepped into the film industry around three decades back as an out and out action hero. He might have eventually graduated into doing comedy, drama and romance, but the Khiladi Kumar still prefers to swear by the unadulterated action that “fires up his core”. This is exactly what we’ll get to see him doing in the much-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi.

Advertising

Only recently we saw some clicks of Akshay doing some daredevil stunts for the film. While in one photo, he was seen racing on his high-end bike, in another photo, he was hanging from a chopper.

In around a minute long clip shared by Akshay on Monday, we see him performing those stunts as Rohit is giving him all the required directions. We have speeding bikes, and we also see cars doing somersaults, a signature sequence of all Rohit Shetty films. And amid all this, Akshay is enjoying doing what he loves to do – action!

Akshay captioned the video, “From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core”

Sooryavanshi, also starring Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta, Vivan Bhatena and Nikitin Dheer, will expand filmmaker Rohit Shetty created cop universe in Bollywood, which previously saw blockbusters like Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif shot for the recreated version of popular song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” that will be a part of Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi releases in March 2020.