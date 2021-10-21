Sooryavanshi’s Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer are true-blue Bollywood heroes in this dance number, watch

Looks like Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are bringing the energy back to the theatres with Sooryavanshi and the first song of the film promises the same. The music video of Sooryavanshi’s first song Aila Re Aillaa is out and it features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh alongside Akshay.

The music video feels like a party as the three heroes take on the dance floor and break into true-blue Bollywood dancing. The film is expected to bring the audience back to theatres given its larger-than-life canvas.

Watch Sooryavanshi’s Aila Re Ailla

The song itself is a recreation of the original track that first featured in Akshay-starrer Khatta Meetha (2010). The original was composed by Pritam and the new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Daler Mehndi has sung the track.

Sooryavanshi is all set to release in theatres on November 5 and will be the big Diwali release this year. It will go toe-to-toe with Marvel’s Eternals upon release.

The film was originally scheduled for a release in March 2020 but was pushed due to the first lockdown that started the same month. Since then, there have been many rumours about the film’s release but it will now finally see the light of the day after theatres in Maharashtra resume operations from October 22.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The film is an extension of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that was first established with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, which was followed up with a sequel. Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba was the second big move in the franchise.