Sooryavanshi and 83 could release on OTT platforms if uncertainty continues: Reliance Entertainment CEO

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer 83 are both being produced by Reliance Entertainment Group.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which were scheduled to release in theatres earlier this year, could release on OTT platforms.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar shared on Twitter that though they are committed to release the films in theatres, they “do not want to push the release dates any further.” But he also said that he is “absolutely optimistic that audience will see these films on the big screen.”

Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening , we will explore all options between theatrical, https://t.co/4XhTrn3CGQ — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) August 22, 2020

His tweet read, “Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However, we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD & SVOD routes, in consultation with our directors, actors and partners. We will definitely not like to push the release dates further. I am however, absolutely optimistic that audience will see these films on the big screen on Diwali & Christmas !!”

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Katrina Kaif and features cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. 83, the story of the Indian cricket team winning the World Cup in 1983, has been directed by Kabir Khan.

With theaters being closed due to the pandemic, many films have had digital releases on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar among others.

During the coronavirus induced lockdown, films like Dil Bechara, Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Khuda Haafiz among others have released on streaming platforms. Upcoming OTT releases include Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India among many others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.